AMVCA 2023: Anikulapo Wins Overall Best Movie

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan’s 2022 film titled Anikulapo, has won the Overall Best Movie at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The movie which brought a lot of excitement, suspense, and betrayal making many viewers glued to their screen won the overall best in Africa at the ninth edition of the prestigious award.

The award was presented to the prolific movie producer, Kunle Afolayan and his crew on Saturday night, May 20 at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Speaking after receiving the award, Afolayan thanked his mentor, Tunde Kelani, better called Mainframe.

He said, “I want to say a big thank to the cast and crew, Kunle Remi and co, to MNET, and the AMVCA, we promise to come back next year”

Recall that New Telegraph had earlier reported that in October 2022, “Anikulapo” was disqualified from the nomination list of the 2023 Academy Awards, known as Oscars by the Nigeria Oscars selection committee.

Reeling out why the movie is not qualified to make an Oscar selection, the Committee said the movie is not eligible to fully represent Nigeria and compete in the International Feature Film category of the Oscar Awards.

Taking to his Instagram page to express his disappointment, Kunle Afolayan said, “I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world has decided to tag ANIKULAPO movie a masterpiece even though the Oscar selection committee thinks it’s not worth submitting for the Award. I will keep doing my own thing.”

However, the same movie, “Anikulapo” that was rejected in 2022 becomes the overall best in Africa in 2023.