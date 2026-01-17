AMVCA 12: Africa Magic Opens Call For Entries

Africa Magic, in partnership with MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, has officially opened the call for entries for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa’s premier celebration of film and television excellence.

Entries are currently opened from now till Sunday, February 15, 2026, inviting filmmakers and content creators across the continent to submit their work for consideration. The AMVCA remains MultiChoice’s flagship initiative dedicated to recognising, celebrating, and rewarding exceptional African storytelling across film and television.

The 12th edition will spotlight the growth, creativity, and global potential of Africa’s entertainment industry, while reinforcing AMVCA’s position as the continent’s most prestigious awards platform.

The 12th AMVCA is proudly headlined by Don Julio as lead sponsor, marking a continued evolution of the awards into a premium, culturally influential celebration of African excellence, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Building on a legacy of recognising both established and emerging talents, the 12th AMVCA introduces key enhancements that deepen its pan-African reach. Notably, this edition expands its indigenous language categories with the introduction of: Best Indigenous Language – North Africa and Best Indigenous Language – Central Africa.

These additions reflect AMVCA’s commitment to pan-Africanism, cultural preservation, and equitable representation, ensuring that Africa’s diverse languages, regions, and creative voices are more fully celebrated on a continental stage.

The 12th AMVCA will feature 32 award categories, including 18 jury-decided categories and 11 audience-voted categories alongside two special recognition awards for Lifetime Achievement and one Trailblazer award. Eligible entries must have been broadcast or publicly screened between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

Feature-length films must have been screened in cinemas, on linear television, and/or on streaming platforms to qualify. All submissions must be completed online via the official AMVCA portal with full preview copies uploaded as screened or broadcast.

Renowned for its celebration of African talents, iconic red-carpet moments, fashion, and cultural impact, the 12th AMVCA promises another unforgettable celebration of African film, television, and creative expression. The awards ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, in May 2026 with further details to be announced in the coming months.