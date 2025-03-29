AMVCA 11: Seven Doors, Lisabi, others lead nominations

Share

The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominations have been unveiled, with ‘Seven Doors’ and ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ securing the most nods.

Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors’ garnered an impressive 11 nominations in categories that include: Best lead actor, Best lead actress, Best Director, Best Art, Best Supporting Actor, Best Scripted Series, Best Makeup, Best Music Scores, Best Writer, Best Indigenous Language West Africa and Best Sound design.

Following closely is ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’, directed by Adedimeji Lateef, garnered an impressive 10 nominations, including ‘Best Movie,’ ‘Best Actor,’ ‘Best Art Direction,’ ‘Best Cinematography,’ ‘Best Indigenous Language Western Africa’, Best Supporting actor amongst others.

Other notable nominees include ‘Skeleton Coast’, ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre’, ‘Inside Life’, House of Ga’a, Suspicion, Christmas in Lagos, Farmers bride which had between five and six nominations respectively.

This year’s ceremony will feature 28 voting and non-voting categories, including two special recognition awards.

The winners in 18 categories will be decided by a panel of judges led by renowned film director and producer Femi Odugbemi, while fans will vote for the remaining 10 categories on the Africa Magic website.

The 2025 AMVCA will be a four-day celebration, running from May 7 to 10, and will honour outstanding achievements in film production, culture, fashion, music, and other aspects of African entertainment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

