AMVCA 10: MTN To Sponsor ‘Best Short Movie’ Category

MTN Nigeria has partnered with the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The AMVCA is one of the most anticipated award ceremonies in Nigeria and this year’s event is scheduled to take place on May 10th and 11th and the leading ICT Company will be sponsoring the Best Short Movie Award category.

MTN Nigeria has deeply invested in the Nigerian entertainment industry and recognizes

the immense talents, creativity, and resourcefulness of Nigerian filmmakers especially those nominated in the short movie category. By sponsoring the Best Short Movie Award, MTN Nigeria aims to amplify the voices of emerging filmmakers and provide a platform for their remarkable storytelling abilities to shine on a continental stage. The tenth edition of the AMVCA awards will showcase 27 categories, including 16 non-voting and nine audience-voting categories.

A panel of industry experts, once again led by the seasoned director and producer, Femi Odugbemi, will assess the submissions. The judging process will be audited by Deloitte, a reputable auditing firm to ensure transparency and credibility.

The partnership between MTN Nigeria and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards underscores a shared commitment to nurturing talent, celebrating creativity, and advancing the Nigerian and African entertainment industry to greater heights. MTN Nigeria remains committed to promoting and supporting the Nigerian entertainment industry and collaborating with strategic partners to co-create value across the entertainment industry value chain.