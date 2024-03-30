AMVCA 10: Mami Wata, over the bridge, Jagun Jagun, others take lead

As Nigeria’s biggest industry awards draw closer; Organisers of the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have announced this year’s nominees with Tolu Ajayi’s Over the Bridge with 12 nominations including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress is the most nominated film this year, followed by CJ Fiery Obasi’s Black and White film, Mami Wata which snagged 11 nominations.

Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun – The Warrior snagged 10 nominations each. Timini Egbuson and Funke Akindele are both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories respectively for the blockbuster A Tribe Called Judah. In total, A Tribe Called Judah has five nominations. Other strong contenders this year are Blood Vessel with eight nominations, and Afamefuna with four nominations. Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice said, “We are happy to unveil the nominees for the 10th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The quality of entries received was simply outstanding and the jury had their work cut out for them in shortlisting the nominees. This year’s lineup is exceptional, reflecting the diversity and creativity prevalent in African cinema and television and we can’t wait to celebrate them.

The performance awards have undergone some streamlining this year; they now fall under the categories of Best Actor and Best Actress in a leading or supporting role. There are now 27 categories, 16 non-voting, 9 audience voting categories, and 2 recognition awards – Life- time Achievement and Trailblazer Awards. The non-voting categories will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by ace filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi.