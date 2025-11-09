Amuzie Bags Sport Development, Leadership Award For Transforming Lives

A dynamic Nigerian changemaker, Delords Austin Amuzie, has been honored with the prestigious Sport Development and Leadership Award of the Year at the Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards (AFLCA) 10.0.

This recognition celebrates his unwavering dedication to transforming lives and driving positive change across diverse communities.

This award was presented to him on his birthday, making it a truly unforgettable celebration. The award ceremony was paused to mark this special occasion, and Delords was treated to a surprise birthday celebration, complete with cake cutting festivities.

He took the stage to cut the AFLCA 10th anniversary cake, surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers. As the Founder and Director of Dream Light International Foundation, Delords has made significant strides in rehabilitating and reintegrating inmates across Nigerian correctional centers.

One of his innovative approaches has been the introduction of football tournaments, which has proven to be a gamechanger in the rehabilitation process.

By engaging inmates in sports, Delords has witnessed remarkable transformations, as they are reformed physically, emotionally, and socially. “The football tournaments have been a catalyst for change,” says Delords.y

“We’ve seen inmates develop teamwork skills, build confidence, and rediscover their passion for life. It’s been a truly transformative experience for them.”

The foundation has also organized skill acquisition training programs and talent hunt competitions, further showcasing Delords’ commitment to transformative social work. His efforts have not only changed the lives of inmates but have also inspired their families and communities.

Delords’ entrepreneurial spirit is evident in his roles as CEO of Delords Dream Light Media Limited and ViralTizing Media, and CoFounder of Pretty Homes and Property Limited.

He has also contributed to education and youth empowerment through his work with several organizations promoting entrepreneurship education in Nigerian schools.

Through The Watchman Youth Empowerment Scheme, Delords has empowered thousands of young Nigerians, providing training, mentorship, and seed funding.

His visionary leadership has inspired countless individuals, making him a true champion of social impact and entrepreneurial growth in Nigeria.

The AFLCA 10.0 award is a testament to Delords’ tireless efforts to build a brighter future for Africa. His remarkable achievements serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps and drive meaningful change.

Delords Austin is a social and business entrepreneur, dream catalyst, persuasive speaker, youth counselor, and media consultant whose impact spans across social empowerment, entrepreneurship, and media innovation.