Amuwo-Odofin Youths Carpet A’Court On Virtual Judgment Against Doherty

…Says Osafile’s victory vindicates group’s initial position on Doherty’s case

Amuwo Odofin Youths Renaissance Network has described the judgment of the Appeal Court on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in favour of Stella Foluke Osafile of Amuwo-Odofin constituency 1 of the Labour Party as a clear vindication of their position on the previous virtual ruling of her counterpart Hon. David Olukoya Doherty of Amuwo-Odofin constituency 2 on Friday, November 17, 2023.

It will be recalled that the youths’ network had on November 20, cited certain likely legal infractions, in the manner Doherty case was hastily dispensed with by Hon.Justice Baba Idris in a three minutes Zoom session.

The group in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oreoluwa, on Saturday, stated that its position on the matter had been vindicated by Osafile’s eventual victory sealed on Thursday.

“That the Appeal Court at its Thursday sitting on Osafile’s matter opted for a physical court session rather than the unwarranted virtual session held in Doherty’s case, this further affirms one thing- that it was a forcefully calculated attempt to subvert the people’s will in Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2 as we rightly stated in our previous communication.

“We at Amuwo Odofin Youths Renaissance Network have chosen to always expose the ills, in the polity of our community to defend the interest of our people, we are passionate about this cause as democracy needs to be protected from the Marauding Dracula that pervades our society.

“Our further investigation into the Doherty case revealed a height of desperation in that the signature of one of the judges-Hon. Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua was forged in the Zoom ruling.

“As opposed to what obtains in Doherty’s case which was discovered to be handled by their Lordship in a highly subjective manner, that of Osafile as read by Justice Joseph Ekanem his counterpart was purely handled objectively, basically on its merit. This in itself posits that the case being a pre-election matter should have spelt out the Labour Party’s victory all the way, even in Constituency 2.

“We urge the Labour Party to leverage on their recent creditable victory in Osafile’s case and reclaim the stolen mandate in constituency 2, we also challenge Hon. Wale Rauf Age-Sulaimon to controvert our claim of desperation as cited earlier if he has any genuine ground.

“The youth’s network will not keep quite till justice is truly served as we have been vindicated in Osafile’s victory that Wale Rauf Age-Sulaimon is only making frantic effort to steal a mandate he did not legitimately obtain from the electorates in Amuwo-Odofin 2 through the court and we will unveil the truth soon,” Oreoluwa said.