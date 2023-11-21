Amuwo-Odofin Youth Seeks Justice, Review Of Appeal Court Judgment Against LP

Amuwo Odofin Youths Renaissance Network, a community-based group passionate about ensuring good governance, has described the Appeal Court virtual judgment of Friday, November 17, 2023, as a forcefully calculated attempt to subvert the people’s will in Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2.

The group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oreoluwa, hinted that history should not be allowed to repeat itself in the Amuwo-Odofin constituency.

“It is a fact that Hon. Doherty Olukoya David of the Labour Party clearly won the State Assembly election to represent Amuwo-Odofin constituency 2, but the recent untoward development where the temple of justice is being railroaded by the powers that be to steal the people’s mandate needs to be stopped.

“We must also state that we at Amuwo Odofin Youths Renaissance Network are left bemused and in a conflicted state just like the lawyers in the case ab initio, we observed a clear travesty of justice.

“In clear terms, we see no reason why a virtual judgement will be pronounced in a very ambiguous form as all cases were merely dismissed.

“At this juncture, we would like to raise some posers: Are we in a state of insecurity, an emergency that makes physical sitting of the court not advisable and only Labour Party faithful were not informed about that on the set date?

“Why will the case be dismissed on subjective grounds, while merit and objectivity were ignored? Why is the presiding justice Hon.Justice Baba Idris seemingly partial and clearly taking sides in a case against the people?

“Speaking from the loft of knowledge and history of Amuwo-Odofin polity, we are much aware that Wale Rauf who is trying to claim a mandate he was not given by the people at the poll, had never won an election.

“How can someone who has no grassroots connection with the people, and in clear disconnect with the local politics of the place claim victory through the back door?

“We will not watch this alleged hatchet job by the judiciary go unchallenged. The youths will rise to the occasion because we are confident that APC might want to spread their electoral- mandate-theft-cancer.

“Amuwo-Odofin has been an opposition party front ever since, so the Labour Party should not be railroaded at all in this case. It affirms the obvious that the APC script is to blatantly steal what was rightfully given to the Labour Party.

“We will not keep quiet and watch this injustice and hijack of court proceedings to change things in their favour go unchallenged.

“The youths of Amuwo-Odofin say no to deliberate thwarting of people’s will. Shall we say because the lady of the temple is blindfolded, her rape and abuse continue, the people will rise to defend their mandate.” Oreoluwa said.