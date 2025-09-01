Amuwo Odofin Chairman Launches Youth Skill Acquisition Programme

The Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, Lanre Sanusi, on Monday flagged off a Skill Acquisition Programme aimed at empowering youths across the community.

The initiative fulfills his campaign promise to equip young people with relevant and modern skills to help them thrive in today’s competitive economic environment.

In a statement personally signed by Sanusi and issued by the PLS Media Bureau, the council boss emphasized that youths are the driving force of every nation and must be adequately supported to achieve their full potential.

“The Skill Acquisition Programme will provide beneficiaries with practical training opportunities, enhance entrepreneurship, and promote self-reliance, thereby contributing to economic growth and community development within Amuwo Odofin,” the statement read.

Sanusi added that the programme underscores his administration’s commitment to youth development, job creation, and sustainable empowerment.