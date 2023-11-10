Amuwo Games 2023 Kicks Off With Community Enthusiasm

The much-anticipated Amuwo Games 2023, a community mini-sports festival dedicated to promoting physical health, youth empowerment, and community inclusivity, held its grand opening ceremony.

The biannual event which is in its 4th edition, aims to celebrate the spirit of togetherness within the Amuwo-Odofin community. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents and others, setting the stage for an exceptional series of sporting events and festivities.

The opening ceremony started with the Torch Parade and was graced by distinguished guests, including Hon. George Adegeye, a Member of the House of Representatives representing the Amuwo-Odofin constituency, and Victor Agali, a former Nigerian Super Eagles Striker and Ex International.

Hon. Stella Foluke Osafile also participated in the torch parade, symbolising unity and community spirit.

At the opening ceremony was the heartfelt tribute to the late Adeoye Adesanya, a cherished member of the Amuwo Games committee. His memory was honoured with the unveiling of the Amuwo Games torch, named in his honour, evoking a wave of emotions and remembrance of his profound contributions to the success story of the Amuwo Games.

Founder of Amuwo Games and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman for the 2023 edition, Seun Ayeni, in his opening speech, emphasised the event’s commitment to community well-being, empowerment, and the “Say No to Drugs” campaign.

Sponsors of AmuwoGames 2023, expressed their delight in contributing to the event and reinforced their dedication to community support.

One of the new features for this year’s edition is the draws for various sports, creating anticipation for the competitions among the over 600 athletes ready for the tournaments.

A highlight of the day was the first football match between the Festac Unicorns and GRA Rhinos, which concluded with a thrilling penalty shootout and Festac Unicorns emerging as the victors.

One of the LOC Members/Media Publicity for the Amuwo Games, Mensah Paul said as the Amuwo Games 2023 progresses, it promises to be a testament to the power of community, sportsmanship, and unity, with a diverse range of 16 sports and enthusiastic participation.

He, also said the festival aims to make a positive impact and create lasting memories for the Amuwo-Odofin community within and outside it’s borders.