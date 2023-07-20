Amusan’s World Championships Hopes In Jeopardy

The chances of Nigeria’s top athlete and current women’s 100m hurdles World Record holder, Tobi Amusan, to defend her World Championship title at this year’s tournament look very slim after she was charged for missing three tests in 12 months by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Nigerians woke up to the news in the early hours yesterday with the athlete herself posting the information on her Instagram and Facebook page, where she claimed her innocence. Amusan, who won her second title in two days on Tuesday at the Gyulai Istan Memorial meet in Hungary after winning the Diamond League meeting in Silesia told the world that she is a clean athlete and will fight the charges.

“Today (July 19, 2023), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months,” she wrote. “I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tri- bunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.