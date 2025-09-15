Nigerian Record Player, Tobi Amusan, has win silver medal in the women’s 100 metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships, Tokyo.

The stellar athlete finished behind Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, who aced the field to take gold in a national record.

The 23-year-old Kambundji blazed to a personal best of 12.24 seconds to claim Switzerland’s first-ever world title in the event.

Amusan maintained proximity in 12.29s to earn Nigeria’s 12th medal in World Championships history.

The bronze medal went to American Grace Stark in 12.34 seconds, while compatriot Masai Russell narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in 12.44 after recording the slowest reaction time in the field at 0.240 seconds.

Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska matched her season’s best of 12.49 seconds to claim fifth place, narrowly ahead of Bahamian Devynne Charlton, who recorded the same time. Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the 2023 world champion, settled for seventh in 12.53 seconds, while Dutch athlete Nadine Visser rounded off the field in eighth with 12.56.

Amusan, who had impressed earlier by winning her semi-final in 12.36 seconds ahead of Visser and Skrzyszowska, looked poised to defend her crown.

“But despite a sharp start in the final, she could not withstand Kambundji’s late burst to the finish.