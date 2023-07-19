Amusan wins again, ready for World Champ

World champions and 100m hurdles World Record holder, Tobi Amusan, continued her new form winning another title at the Gyulai Istan Memorial meet in Hungary.

Two days after winning Diamond League meeting in Silesia, where she set a season’s best of 12.34secs to pip USA’s Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali. At the Gyulai István Memorial meet, she won the race in 12.35secs (-0.5) with just over a month to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, beating Nia Ali to second position again, while USA Lay-Lay Johnson finished in third position.

Meanwhile, world silver medallist Ese Brume put up a decent jumping series at Gyulai István Memorial, finishing second in women’s Long Jump with a mark of 6.69m. Serbia’s Milica Gardaševic won the event with 6.80m.