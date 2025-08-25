Amusan: Why Nigeria’s Aviation Sector Underperforms

A former Sales Manager (West Africa), Lufthansa German Airlines, Mr. Soji Amusan, has said that despite Nigeria’s natural advantages, particularly its geographical location, large domestic market and youthful population, its aviation sector has continuously underperformed.

Speaking to New Telegraph at the weekend, he noted Nigeria, now estimated at over 230 million, a burgeoning middle class and an increasingly mobile workforce, and the demand for affordable, reliable, and safe air transport, both domestically and internationally, remains increasingly urgent.

Airlines, he said, have been operating under tremendous pressure, contending with high fuel costs, inconsistent regulation, ageing infrastructure and limited access to finance, stressing that many promising carriers have collapsed under these conditions.

At the same time, he stressed that foreign lessors and financiers remained hesitant to engage in the market due to perceptions of political risks, regulatory inconsistency, and challenges in asset recovery. The former National President, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) however, said the appointment of Mr. Festus Keyamo, as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, marked a significant turning point, noting that since assuming office, Keyamo had positioned aviation reform as a national priority and facilitated efforts to engage institutional coordination and instil stakeholder confidence.

He said: “One of the most important reforms, in our opinion, has been the overhaul of Nigeria’s aviation insurance framework. Working closely with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Minister introduced regulations that allow Nigerian insurers to retain only a portion of aircraft hauls and liability risk, freeing up space for foreign reinsurers to participate in the market.

“This move not only aligns Nigeria’s insurance model with international norms but it also reduces the financial burden on local underwriters and improves coverage certainty for lessors and airlines.” A crucial change, he noted, had been the formal recognition of cutthrough clauses, contractual provisions that allow paying foreign lessors directly in the event of an aircraft-related claim.

According to him, “these clauses are common in mature leasing jurisdictions but were notably absent in Nigeria. Their inclusion strengthens Nigeria’s profile as a safer and more predictable venue for asset-backed aviation finance and addresses one of the key concerns voiced by foreign lessors.

“Further momentum was gathered in January 2025, when Keyamo led a Nigerian delegation to the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Conference (AEGFC) in Dublin, Ireland. “The conference is one of the world’s premier events for aviation finance, bringing together leasing firms, legal experts, regulators and government officials. Nigeria’s presence was both symbolic and strategic, and was a public reaffirmation of its intent to engage with the global aviation community.”

The conference, he reiterated the conference offered Nigeria ample opportunity to meet directly with several of the world’s top aircraft lessors, insurers and investment groups. He added that it created an avenue for discussions not just centred on Nigeria’s regulatory reforms but also on opportunities for public-private partnerships, infrastructure investment and regional connectivity initiatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Amusa said: “One of the most globally noticeable situations in the industry is the drastic improvement in Nigeria’s standing in the Cape Town Convention Compliance Index. The Cape Town Convention is a global framework geared towards the rights of aircraft financiers and lessors, particularly in connection with repossession and deregistration.

“Nigeria’s compliance score has risen from 49.5 per cent to 75.5 per cent, marking one of the most significant improvements in the world. For lessors, this signals a growing ability to enforce contracts and recover assets in the event of default, providing reassurance to foreign lessors, who had previously avoided the Nigerian market due to concerns over asset recovery and regulatory clarity.”

While commending the government, he said Nigeria’s aviation renaissance remains a work in progress, hinting that a number of structural challenges still threaten to slow the momentum if not proactively addressed.