Amusan, Udodi, Ezekiel Chase $50,000 At Diamond League Final

Nigeria will be counting on Tobi Amusan, Udodi Onwuzurike and Nathaniel Ezekiel as the trio line up at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich today. The three athletes are not only chasing medals but also a record $50,000 prize money for event winners at Zurich’s famous Letzigrund Stadium.

It is the first time Nigeria will have three athletes of this quality competing in the Final in the same year. Udodi, 22, is the youngest of the lot. He battled injuries earlier this season but squeezed into the 200m final after finishing third in Brussels.

He now faces a tough field that includes Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo. Amusan, Nigeria’s biggest star, is eyeing a historic fourth Diamond League crown in the women’s 100m hurdles. The world record holder has twice won in Zurich and is in fine form after clocking 12.24s in Paris.

Her main challengers include America’s Grace Stark and Jamaica’s Danielle Williams. Ezekiel, also 22, has been Nigeria’s breakout name in 2025. He broke the national record in the men’s 400m hurdles five times this year, with his best run of 47.31s ranked among the top five globally. Though he only got into the Zurich final after some top stars withdrew, he will face world leader Karsten Warholm.