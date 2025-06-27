Amusan Returns To Eugene For Big Hurdles Battle

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, is set for a thrilling 100m hurdles clash at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA, on July 5.

Amusan, who holds the world record in the event, will face tough competition from Olympic champion Masai Russell and last season’s Diamond League winner, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

The race is one of the most anticipated in this year’s athletics calendar. Eugene is a special place for Amusan.

It was on this same track at Hayward Field in 2022 that she shocked the world by running a world record time of 12.12 seconds. She also won her third Diamond League title there in 2023.

After a slow start to 2025, Amusan is now showing strong form. She ran a season-best 12.24 seconds in Paris, just behind current Diamond League leader Grace Stark.

She then bounced back with a big win in Ostrava, proving her confidence is back. But Eugene won’t be an easy race. Masai Russell, who won Olympic gold in Paris, has clocked 12.17 seconds this year—just short of Amusan’s world record.

Camacho-Quinn, from Puerto Rico, is always a tough opponent. She has years of experience and finally grabbed her first Diamond League crown last season.