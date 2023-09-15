Amusan Returns for Diamond League Final in Oregon

World 100m hurdles record holder, Tobi Amusan, will return to action this week- end in Eugene, Oregon, United States and this has ended speculations she may have ended her season with her sixth- placed finish at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last month.

The Nigerian pulled out of the Weltklase Diamond League meeting in Zurich, Switzerland early this month but the 26-year has, however, been confirmed to run at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon this weekend to defend her Diamond League title.

Amusan has won the last two editions of the event and will be seeking to become only the second woman after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of Diamond League 100m hurdles titles.

The Nigerian is returning to the venue where she had her greatest accomplishment in the sport which got her nomination for the World Athletes of the Year award and Laurels New- comer of the Year award.

The African and Commonwealth Games champion has also been afforded the chance to prove her inability to successfully defend her World title was due to her provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU, for three whereabouts failures.

Amusan was cleared of any wrongdoing on the eve of the championships but the petite sprint hurdler could not recover from the emotional trauma that trailed her suspension.