Amusan, Relay Teams In Action Today

World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, and the 4x100m relay teams for men and women will today March 19, begin their quest for the gold medal at the 13th African Games in Ghana. Amusan won her second title at the 12th edition of the Games in Rabat, Morocco to follow up with her maiden title in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville and will be looking forward to making it a hattrick of gold in Accra.

Amusan, who arrived in Accra at the weekend is looking forward to helping Nigeria increase her medal hauls while also maintaining her winning streaks at the African Games. “We are here to represent Nigeria and we are going to give it our all to defend her honour,” she said. “I am not going to say this or this person is going to win medals, but we are here to compete and I am ready to go.

“Like I always, say, the most important thing for me is to execute my race and get it done on the track.” Amusan will have the complement of two other Nigerians, Stella Ayanleke and Faith Osamuyi competing in the 100m hurdles. Apart from the 100m hurdles, the 4x100m women will be looking forward to defending their title won in Rabat, Morocco four years ago while the 4x100m men will be hoping to take the top prize after losing to Ghana at the last Games. The athletics event of the Games started yesterday at the magnificent University of Ghana, Stadium.