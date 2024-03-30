Amusan, Nwachukwu join Team Visa as Global Brand ambassadors

Visa, the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olym- pic and Paralympic Games, re- cently unveiled Nigerian track and field athletes, Tobi Amusan, and Good- ness Nwachukwu as part of its diverse roster of Team Visa athletes ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. This addition brings the list of Team Visa athletes for Paris 2024 to 117. The 2024 class is the largest group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls in the programme’s his- tory and the most diverse, representing more than 60 markets and 40 sports.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Tobi Amusan and Goodness Nwachuk- wu to Team Visa for the Paris 2024 Games,” Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, Visa West Africa, said. “Their presence on Team Visa not only represents the diversity of talent within the African continent but also underscores Visa’s commitment to sup- porting athletes who are dedicated to making a difference and inspire their communities.

“We are proud to have them as part of us and look forward to witnessing the impact they will make both on and off the track and field.” Tobi Amusan, a world champion, and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, made history in 2022 by be- coming the first Nigerian athlete to win a world championship and world record in an athletics event. She won back-to-back Commonwealth and Afri- can titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100 m hurdles and is also a two-time African Games champion. “I am thrilled to be representing Ni- geria at the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024. This is not just about me; it’s about every young Nigerian who dares to dream and every girl who believes she can break barriers. “I am grateful to have the backing of Team Visa on this journey.”