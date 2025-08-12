Amusan: Nigeria Needs Urgent Investment In Ageing Airport Facilities

A former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA), Dr. Soji Amusan, has expressed concern about the condition of many airports across the country. He stated that many of Nigeria’s airports were ageing, congested or lack the modern facilities needed to accommodate growing passenger volumes and next-generation aircraft, stressing that investment in air traffic management, runway upgrades, passenger terminals and cargo facilities is urgently needed.

He noted that in a country now estimated at over 230 million, a burgeoning middle class, and an increasingly mobile workforce, the demand for affordable, reliable, and safe air transport, both domestically and internationally, remained increasingly urgent.

He further stated that for Africa’s most populous nation, it was about time that accessible aviation no longer remained a luxury or symbol of elite privilege; rather, it ought to reflect that it is increasingly becoming an economic necessity and developmental imperative.

In a paper presented at the 29th League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) annual seminar held in Lagos at the weekend, he lamented that despite Nigeria’s natural advantages, particularly its geographical location, large domestic market and youthful population, its aviation sector had continuously underperformed.

Amusan further noted that airlines had been operating under tremendous pressure, contending with high fuel costs, inconsistent regulation, ageing infrastructure and limited access to finance, stressing that many promising carriers have collapsed under these conditions, while foreign lessors and financiers remained hesitant to engage in the market due to perceptions of political risks, regulatory inconsistency, and challenges in asset recovery.

He said: “This underperformance has had real consequences. Air travel has consistently been unaffordable for many Nigerians, and the lack thereof has proven an inhibition to both business travel and tourism. Despite its relative size, other regional competitors like Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda appear to have leapfrogged Nigeria in their respective aviation ecosystems, most notably in terms of strategic investment, connectivity and safety perceptions.”

He, however, noted that the appointment of Mr. Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, had marked a significant turning point. “Since assuming office, Keyamo has positioned aviation reform as a national priority, and facilitates efforts to engage institutional coordination and instil stakeholder confidence.

“One of the most important reforms, in our opinion, has been the overhaul of Nigeria’s aviation insurance framework. Working closely with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Minister introduced regulations that allow Nigerian insurers to retain only a portion of aircraft haul and liability risk, freeing up space for foreign reinsurers to participate in the market.

“This move not only aligns Nigeria’s insurance model with international norms, but it also reduces the financial burden on local underwriters and improves coverage certainty for lessors and airlines,” he said. A crucial change, he stated, had been the formal recognition of cut-through clauses – contractual provisions that allow paying foreign lessors directly in the event of an aircraft-related claim.

These clauses, he further stated, were common in mature leasing jurisdictions but are notably absent in Nigeria, hinting that their inclusion strengthens Nigeria’s profile as a safer and more predictable venue for assetbacked aviation finance and addresses one of the key concerns voiced by foreign lessors.