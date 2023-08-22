Amusan fired up for title defence in Budapest

Nigeria’s hope of getting a medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Tobi Amusan, will begin her quest of winning a back-to-back women’s 100m hurdles title as she will be taking to the tracks today. With dark clouds surrounding her participation at the championships, days before the opening ceremony after she was initially suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over some doping violations which she denied and challenged leading to the lifting of the suspension thereby allowing her to be part of the tournament.

Arriving in Budapest, the African and Commonwealth Games winner was put in a special room by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, this was disclosed by the Two-time President of the AFN, and now vice president of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Solomon Ogba.

The reason for the ‘special room’ at the Athletes Games Village was to enable her to concentrate on training for her event, which comes up on Day 4 (today) of the championships. The athlete on her part has been training in the USA despite the suspension as she continued to prove her innocence and will be fired up to shame all her critics with the title. All eyes will be on her this evening after the other medal hope, Ese Brume, finished fourth in the final of her Long Jump event concluded on Sunday evening. Amusan will be running in Lane 4 of Heat 5 with the main target of qualifying for the semifinal on Wednesday evening.

In the aftermath of the AIU lifting Amusan’s suspension, a Track and Field coach, Olalekan Soetan, has called on the AFN to make sure a psychologist is available for the women’s 100m hurdles record holder. Speaking with our correspondent, Soetan said: “Did Team Nigeria PREPARED for Amusan’s participation at the Budapest WCH? “If yes, is a team psychologist part of the contingent to Budapest? Was her coach accredited as a Team/ personal coach for the championships? “If no, then I’ll advise her to speak to her psychologist. The situation she is in right now needs the help of a trained expert in the field of psychology to talk her out of pressure.”