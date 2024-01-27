Amusan, Brume to Start Season With Boston Indoor

World 100m hurdles record holder, (12.12secs) Oluwatobi Amu- san and Olympics long jump bronze medalist, Ese Brume, will next week begin their In- door season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. Also competing at the World Athletics Continental Gold Level tour event is Ruth Usoro who opened her indoor campaign at the Corky Classics penultimate weekend in Texas.

Amusan, who will be competing in the 60m hurdles, is returning to the indoor season after a two year break. The 26-year-old holds a personal lifetime best of 7.84secs she set in 2020 and will be looking to break the 7.82secs African record set by Glory Alozie in Madrid in 1999.

Amusan has broken two of Alozie’s records (Africa and African Games) and will be aiming to become the second Nigerian high hurdler after Alozie to make the podium at the World Indoor Championships in March. Brume is also returning to the indoor scene since March 2022 when she won the long jump silver medal at the World Indoor Championships at the Stark Arena in Belgrade.

Usoro will be competing for the second time this season after jumping 13.89m to win the triple jump event at the Corky Classics. She is in the long jump line up with Brume, Quanesha Burks and Tara Davis-Woodhall, both of the USA and Barbados’ Laquan Nairn