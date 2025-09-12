Amusan, Brume, Okon Others On The March As World Athletics Championships Begins

The 20th World Athletics Championships today (Saturday), with Nigerian athletes taking to the tracks, and all eyes will be on Ese Brume, Prestina Ochonogor, Israel Okon, Kayinsola Ajayi, among others, who are competing on Day 1.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medalist in the discus throw event, Chioma Onyekwere and Obiageri Amaechi started the road for a medal place finish in the qualification stage of the event, same as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who took to the field for a placement in the final of the Shot Put men.

Ese Brume and Prestina Ochonogor will complete the roster for the field eventers on the first day of action. Ochonogor, the reigning African U-20 champion and Paris Olympic finalist, will begin the battle to become the third long jumper to make it to the podium after Blessing Okagbare and Brume.

For her to do that, she has to jump her way into the final, and a repeat of her 6.67m season’s best may not be enough. Perhaps a repeat of her 6.79m personal best can do the magic, as she has been drawn in a group where two jumpers have hit above the 7m mark, three above 6.90m, and a few others above 6.80m and 6.70m.

Brume will compete in the second qualifying group and should find herself in her fourth straight final if she can repeat her 6.79m personal season’s best. The 29-year-old has never finished below fourth (2023) since 2017, when she failed to get out of the qualifying group.

There will also be three Nigerians on the track on the opening day of competition. While the start list for the men’s 100m heats is yet to be confirmed, where two Nigerians; Israel Okon and Kayinsola Ajayi, are expected to compete, Rosemary Chukwuma’s lane and heat have been confirmed.

The 23-year-old has been drawn in lane 7 in the second of seven opening-round heats, with four athletes standing in her way to a second straight semifinal appearance in the 100m.

Amusan will be competing in the early hours of Sunday as she look forward to reclaiming her title won with a new World Record in 2022.