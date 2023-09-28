Amusan Battles Brume, Oshoala, Osimhen For Africa Prize Award

World 100m h u r d l e s record holder and three-time Diamond League champion, Tobi Amusan tops the list of six athletes who will battle for the the Future Awards Africa Prize for Sports.

The award, which comes up later in the year at a prestigious ceremony at to named venue, celebrates remarkable achievements and outstanding talent in the world of sports and recognizes athletes who have distinguished themselves through exceptional skills, determination, and perseverance, overcoming obstacles and inspiring others.

Amusan will battle fellow track and field athlete, and long jumper Ese Brume, two Falcons players, Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie; Super Eagles for- ward Victor Osimhen and pro- fessional squash player, Mary Busayo Olatunji.

Amusan battled through the emotional trauma of a provisional suspension following the Athletics Integrity Unit’s charge for three whereabouts failures, and anti-doping rule violations to win a hat-trick of Diamond League 100m hurdles title in Oregon, USA two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old’s main competitors would be Asisat Oshoala who made history as the first Nigerian woman to be nominated for the Ballon d’or award and Osimhen who led Napoli to a first Serie A title in 33 years. The 24-year-old Osimhen also made history as the first African to finish a Serie A season as a top scorer as well as the top-scoring African of all-time in the competition and the highest-scoring African in a single season.