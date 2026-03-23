Amusan, Ajayi, Ogazi, Others May Shun Commonwealth Games Over Visas

Nigeria’s participation in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow is under fresh threat as some of the country’s top athletes may be forced to withdraw from the competition due to visa concerns in the United States.

Findings revealed that several Nigerian track and field stars based in the US are worried about travelling out of the country for international competitions because of strict immigration policies.

The athletes fear that leaving the US, even for a short period, could make it difficult for them to return. Among those likely to be affected are world record holder Tobi Amusan, as well as rising stars Kanyinsola Ajayi and Samuel Ogazi, who are all key members of Nigeria’s athletics team.

The development has raised serious concerns among sports stakeholders, as the athletes may decide to skip the Commonwealth Games to avoid risking their stay in the US, where they train and compete regularly.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled to hold in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 3, 2026, but Nigeria’s chances of fielding a strong team are now uncertain.

The effect of this development is already showing. At the recent World Indoor Championships in Poland, Nigeria had only one representative, shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who has a US passport.

Other athletes who depend on US visas decided not to travel to avoid possible problems when trying to re-enter the country. A sports official ,who is aware of the situation said the problem is not from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria or the National Sports Commission.

According to the official, the issue is caused by US immigration policies, which may require some visa holders to apply again before they can return, even if their visas are still valid.