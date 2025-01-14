Amur Tiger Attack, Kills Man In Russia

Share

An Amur tiger on Tuesday reportedly attacked and killed a man in Primorye Territory in Russia, New Telegraph reports.

Primorye’s Deputy Minister of Forestry, Environmental Protection, Wildlife and Natural Resources, Philipp Shutov confirmed the tragic incident to newsmen.

According to him, the incident happened near the village of Zimniki in the Dalnerechensky District, about 480 km northeast of the city of Vladivostok.

In a video statement, Shutov said police officers and hunting supervision specialists were currently working at the site.

New Telegraph gathered that the Amur tiger, which has a population of about 750, is listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN, Red List of Threatened Species.

