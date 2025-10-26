Amupitan: Facing INEC’s Trust Deficit

officials should be reposed in an independent body comprising representatives from the judiciary, civil society, academia and professional bodies. This body, Jonathan said, would vet and recommend a shortlist of qualified candidates from which the president may appoint INEC Chairman. This, he said, “will reduce perceptions of bias, promote public trust in INEC and enhance the legitimacy of its decisions.”

Appointment pattern

Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah who represented Anambra South in the Senate, proposed an INEC whose commissioners would be elected by Nigeria labour and professional organisations, the United Nations and Transparency International. The six recommended labour and professional organisations, are the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

There are people who canvass that the National Judicial Council (NJC) should be allowed to appoint INEC Chairman and the commissioners. INEC still depends on Federal Government’s budget for its funding, and not from the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), a pro-democracy organisation wants a constitutional amendment to put the commission on first-line charge. Executive Director of PAACA, Chief Ezenwa Nwagwu, said this is to insulate the commission from annual appropriation or executive control. “This foundational change is expected to dramatically improve INEC’s credibility, enhance public confidence in the electoral process, and establish genuine institutional independence,” he stated. The November 8 Anambra State governorship election, the first election to be conducted by Prof. Amupitan as INEC Chairman, will most likely define his chairmanship.

Though the election is coming barely two weeks as his assumption of office, that will not be enough excuse if the election falls below expectations. His predecessor had a stigma of “inconclusive election” throughout his 10 years in office simply because the Kogi governorship election of November 2015, which was his first, could not produce a winner in first balloting, and was therefore, declared inconclusive. Perhaps, Amupitan is aware of this when he told the staff Anambra State governorship election is not just another electoral exercise, but an opportunity for to demonstrate the commission’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections. Credible elections Nigerians are now demanding is full adoption of technology, not just its deployment. In 2023, INEC deployed technology but it was not religiously adopted.

Even the Supreme Court admitted that the non-functioning of IReV in 2023 reduced the confidence of people in the election. Executive Director of PAACA, Chief Nwagwu advocated for the formal recognition of the IREV portal within the Electoral Act. This, he said, could be done by inserting a new subsection into Section 60 of the Act, “formalising IREV as the official repository for real-time upload and public viewing of polling unit results for all elections conducted by the commission.”

Amupitan should push for the amendment of this law.

The credibility of the election should be paramount to him. He has the obligation to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s electoral process. And this should begin with the November 8 Anambra State governorship election. The votes should not only count but must be seen to have counted. The eyes of Nigerians are on Prof. Amupitan. The journey of his life will be written, not as first class law brain, but about how he piloted the affairs of INEC after five years.