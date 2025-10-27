Amupitan Appoints Ex-PUNCH Editor As Chief Press Secretary

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has appointed former Editor of The PUNCH newspaper, Adedayo Oketola, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The commission announced Oketola’s appointment in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, October 27.

According to the statement, Oketola replaces Rotimi Oyekanmi, who served in the same capacity under the immediate past INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

A multiple award-winning journalist and newsroom leader, Oketola brings to the commission a rich blend of editorial excellence and nearly two decades of professional experience spanning the Nigerian media industry.

Oketola had earlier served as the News Editor and Business Editor of The PUNCH; before that, he was an Assistant Editor of News & Politics, Saturday PUNCH, for three and a half years.

During his tenure as Editor of The PUNCH, Oketola won the prestigious Editor of the Year prize at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) in December 2023 and led the newspaper to clinch the Newspaper of the Year award at the same ceremony.

He was named Editor of the Year at The Industry Awards in 2022 and is a two-time winner of the Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards, held in Johannesburg (2015) and Nairobi (2016), among several other professional honours.

Meanwhile, the new INEC boss has vowed to uphold integrity, transparency, and discipline in the management of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He spoke shortly after his swearing-in, “I am here for a purpose. Maybe if I had a choice, I would have said I would not come here. But from all indications, I can see that God is moving this country, and my coming is divine. With God saying go, who am I to say no? I am here because I have a role to play to ensure that a new Nigeria is birthed.”

He said teamwork, accountability, and a commitment to credible elections were important, noting that the commission’s success depends on synergy among its departments and staff.

He stressed the need to restore public confidence in the electoral process, adding that Nigerians must trust that their votes will count.

He said, “Our mandate is very clear. That is to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people. The integrity of our elections is not negotiable. Every voter must feel confident that their vote counts.

“For me, staff welfare is going to be a priority. We will expect a lot from you, and because of that, you also deserve to be well-equipped and supported to deliver. We will work assiduously to ensure that your working conditions are conducive and that you have the necessary resources to excel,” he stated.