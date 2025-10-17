Amupitan Allays Fears On Integrity, Credible Elections, As Senate Confirms Appointment

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has allayed fears about his personal integrity and commitment in leading the Election Management Body (EMB) in conducting free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

Amupitan, who spoke at yesterday’s plenary session of the Senate where his nomination was confirmed, acknowledged the concerns of most Nigerians about the quality of elections in recent times but assured that INEC under his watch will do things differently.

“One of the first things we must do at the Commission is to establish a credible internal mechanism to monitor the conduct and behaviour of officials.

I am taking this position on trust, and those who will work with me must also recognise that they are holding the trust of the Nigerian state,” he stated. The new INEC boss said that in order to maintain integrity, he intends to set up an Ethics and Compliance Committee within INEC to audit reported cases of misconduct.

According to him, there have been numerous reports of electoral malpractices among the personnel of INEC in the past, some of which were never properly addressed. He cited some instances such as in Bayelsa and Adamawa states where a few offenders were prosecuted and even convicted and pledged to do more than his predecessors.

“We intend to follow on such cases to ensure accountability. In addition, I believe there is a need for legislative support, and we will collaborate with the National Assembly to strengthen the legal framework. “For instance, there is an urgent need for an Electoral Offences Commission that can effectively investigate and prosecute electoral crimes.

The current system lacks sufficient capacity for that. “We plan to develop a system that can detect, investigate and prosecute misconduct, supported by forensic methods when necessary and strengthen INEC’s internal disciplinary process to ensure that all those involved in wrongdoing are brought to justice.

We may also introduce a whistle-blower policy within INEC to encourage people to report malpractices without fear of victimisation,” he added. On the issue of security and logistics during elections, Amupitan acknowledged that these are major challenges due to the size and diversity of the country.

He said he would work closely with the Joint Committee on Election Security to enhance protection of materials, personnel and voters especially in high-risk areas. “We will also invest more in logistics and technology to ensure that every part of Nigeria is adequately reached. If necessary, we can deploy innovations such as drones and other secure means to guarantee that election materials reach their destinations.