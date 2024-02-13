Amuneke Reveals Why Osimhen Under Perform At 2023 AFCON

Victor Osimhen’s poor performance at the recent 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast has been analysed by former Nigerian International, Emmanuel Amuneke.

It would be recalled that the one player predicted to take home the Golden Boot at the 2023 AFCON was Osimhen but in the competition, the Napoli player only managed one goal, and last Sunday’s AFCON final saw Nigeria lose 2-1 to Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the development on News Central TV, Amuneke said, “You know in this AFCON, Osimhen spent a lot of time helping the team to defend, and when you have a striker that is so dangerous, move a lot and then at the end of the day he is coming to defend. I think it reduces his quality.

“Osimhen is a player that when you look at him, moves a lot and needs players that can actually, you know, give him those balls into spaces where he can become effective and functional.”