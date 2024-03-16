Amuneke, Finidi Will Be Good for Eagles

Against all odds, the Super Eagles won silver medal at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations which took place in Cote d’Ivoire. Not many saw that coming as Jose Peseiro led the Nigerian team to the final for the first time in about 10 years. The bunch of players in the Eagles fold were deserving finalists and before the final, the team was favoured to clinch the title.

On more than one occasion, I wrote about the strength of the Nigerian senior national team and the potential the team has to rule the world if only the right coach is in charge of the team. Peseiro is not a bad coach but no doubt, the Super Eagles are bigger than the Portuguese. He could not manage the team properly to bring out the best in the players.

Even when they win games, Eagles lack pattern and cohesion. Above all, he was so stubborn that he completely ignored the future stars in the domestic football scene. If the home front is completely abandoned, it is of no use having a domestic league. The league and the academies in the country should be feeders for various national football teams including the Super Eagles.

It is understandable that many players are abroad in various leagues but they have to justify their inclusion respectively in the national team. Before and during the AFCON 2023 tourney held January 2024, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, told the world that even if the Eagles won the competition, Peseiro would not continue as Eagles coach.

The NFF boss, aside from citing the neglect of the domestic stars by Peseiro, also stated that the football body was not buoyant enough to be paying the manager $50,000 every month. I was so sure Peseiro wouldn’t be with the Eagles after AFCON. Truth is Nigeria did well at the AFCON but it was largely due to the doggedness of these players and not the brilliance of the tactician.

I am aware my position is debatable. Victor Osimhen as the current African Footballer of the Year would have done better under another coach. After missing some chances especially in the preliminaries, the manager should have rested the player and factor out a style that would work for him. Rather, Peseiro’s choice was a defensive approach which was not entirely bad but lacked creativity and vision to get results. If we must be sincere, the Eagles were lucky with some of the results posted at the tournament.

An example was the encounter against Bafana Bafana of South Africa. A team made of largely the domestic players of the country and Nigeria struggled, only edging them out on penalties. Going forward, after all the attempts by Peseiro’s ‘fans’ failed, the NFF threw the vacant position open for application. I do not think this was necessary for a federation that know its onions.

Gusau said Peseiro would only serve out his contract till end of AFCON and at that point the technical department could have started work to get a replacement. Now, we are back to the ways of the past regime of the federation in which the search for a coach was like rocket science. In today’s digital world, the NFF should be bold enough to take a decision on the Eagles manager. I was surprised that one week after the AFCON and even till date, the NFF is still foot-dragging on the choice.

First, NFF should decide if the next coach will be a Nigerian and not a foreign manager. I go for a Nigerian coach, after all, the AFCON-winning coach is an Ivorian. Some of the names of those who applied for the job were spot on just as some names were hilarious. I am never in support of throwing a job like the Eagles Manager open.

The board of the federation and the technical department can decide on the coach that suits their vision either foreign or a domestic coach. A combination of Emmanuel Amuneke as head coach and Finidi George as assistant will be perfect for the Eagles for now. The NFF is again running against the clock.

Two international friendlies have been lined out for the FIFA window later this month but it is not clear if the new Eagles manager will be in charge of these fixtures. In the interest of the nation, NFF must decide now! The new handler should not be starting with a competitive match especially the two World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic. Nigeria is yet to record a win in the series and it is important to have a coach who will be planning for these games. Matches are won with information used to plan for the encounters not just what we see in 90 minutes on the pitch.