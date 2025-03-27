Amuneke, Akanni, Others Hail NNPC Eagles’ Live Telecast

Share

Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, Wahid Akanni, and other football stakeholders have expressed their appreciation to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) for its sponsorship of the live broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers featuring the Super Eagles.

These positive reactions come after NNPCL sponsored the live broadcast of the Super Eagles’ matchday six 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

This move was made possible in partnership with Afrosports TV and its affiliate partners. Earlier in the week, NNPCL also funded the live broadcast of Nigeria’s match against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, demonstrating the company’s commitment to ensuring Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, have access to these crucial qualifiers.

Amuneke, a former African Footballer of the Year, praised the initiative during a media interaction on Tuesday. He harped on the importance of fan engagement in football development.

“When we talk about football development, it’s not only about what happens on the pitch but also how we engage and support our fans,” Amuneke said.

