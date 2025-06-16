Amuka, Osoba, Ugochukwu, Obaigbena, Momoh Lead Editors To Enugu

Share

The Nigerian Guild of Editors will hold its Biennial National Convention in Enugu from June 26 to 29, 2025, with the theme: ‘Building a Secure and Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion, and the Media’.

In a statement signed yesterday by its President, Mr Eze Anaba, and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the NGE said that the convention will bring together over 400 editors, including prominent figures including the Publisher of Vanguard, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, former Presidential Spokesman, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; the Chairman/Editorin-Chief of Thisday/Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and the Chairman of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh.

The statement partly read: “The convention will be declared open by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, will be the Chief Host, while Momoh will chair the convention. Prince Amuka-Pemu, Chief Osoba, and Chief Ugochukwu have been assigned the roles of Fathers of the Day.

“The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, will deliver the keynote address, titled: ‘Nation’s Security Future: Harnessing Diversity for Peace/ Stability and the Media’s Role’.

“The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, will also be at the National Convention as Special Guest. On the importance of the theme, the NGE emphasised that a nation’s security and stability can be enhanced by leveraging its diversity, and that the media plays a crucial role in promoting this goal.”

The Guild further noted that diversity is a source of strength, creativity, and innovation, and that inclusive governance ensures that all segments of society are represented and included in decision-making processes.

The NGE highlighted the media’s social responsibility in promoting diversity, tolerance, and understanding, while also highlighting the importance of national security and stability.

“The media can achieve this by highlighting diverse perspectives and experiences, combating hate speech, misinformation, and stereotypes, and fostering dialogue and understanding among different groups. “The three-day convention will also witness the election of new executives who will pilot the affairs of the professional body for the next two years,” the statement concluded.

