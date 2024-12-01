AMTF Lights up Lagos Mainland With Fashion, Food Fair

Share

The Abule-Egba Mega Trade Fair (AMTF) joined the list of entertainment festivals that lit up Lagos mainland at last weekend in November.

According to the AMTF organiser, Shedrach Oyi-Obute, the Abule-Egba Mega Trade Fair, AMTF was born out of a deep passion for giving back to society and supporting small-scale businesses.

“As a business consultant, I recognized the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in scaling their ventures. This inspired me to create a platform where businesses could access the tools, exposure, and network they need to grow from grassroots to thriving enterprises. Over the past seven years, we’ve witnessed remarkable success stories, with many of our vendors evolving into major distributors and importers. AMTF has become more than an event; it’s a thriving business community on the Mainland,” he said.

There were other side attractions like, cooking competition, mini fashion parade for local fashion designers to showcase their creative skills.

On the purpose of AMTF, Shedrach Oyi-Obute further stated that it is to provide a transformative platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to scale into large-scale enterprises.

By fostering an environment of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and exposure, the event empowers businesses to unlock their full potential. The event, more so supports and grows small and medium enterprises (SMEs) while promoting community development as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

When AMTF started in 2017, it brought together around 500 like-minded business enthusiasts. Today, it continues to be a hub of innovation and growth for countless entrepreneurs.

