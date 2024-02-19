Amsterdam Move To Sell Ex-Middlesbrough Striker, Akpom

Chuba Akpom, a forward eligible for the Super Eagles who joined Ajax Amsterdam from Middlesbrough last summer is willing to be sold.

Algemeen Dagblad via FootballTransfers reports that the Dutch powerhouses have chosen to offload the Hale End Academy product along with their seven summer additions during the upcoming transfer window.

This is a result of Dutch coach John van ‘t Schip’s intention to include some of the club’s young players in the starting lineup instead of the players that were signed last summer.

Despite being chosen as a substitute more often than he has started, Akpom has not been able to fight Brian Brobbey for a spot in the starting lineup, which was the original goal of his signing.

Although he scored in four straight league games following van ‘t Schip’s arrival in October of last year, he has only started one game since then, so it is understandable that he is considered surplus to needs.

Everton and Luton Town were interested in loaning the 28-year-old back to England during the winter transfer window, so it’s not out of the question that he may play in English football again come summertime.