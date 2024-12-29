Amsterdam-Bound KLM Flight Skids Off Runway In Norway

Share

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight on Saturday skidded off the runway at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport in Norway after an emergency landing on December 28.

Officials reported that the Boeing 737-800, travelling from Oslo Airport to Amsterdam, suffered a hydraulic malfunction shortly after takeoff. The crew diverted to Sandefjord Airport, roughly 110 kilometres south of Oslo.

The aircraft landed safely at Sandefjord Airport but lost control during the landing roll. According to officials, the plane skidded off runway 18 and stopped in soft grass beside a taxiway.

There were 182 people on board, including passengers and crew, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Passengers were evacuated using mobile stairs while emergency personnel arrived at the site. Authorities are currently assisting travellers and crew members.

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

”During takeoff of flight KL1204 from Oslo with destination Amsterdam this evening (28-12) a loud noise was heard. It was decided to divert to the Sandefjord airport.”

“After landing, the Boeing 737 veered off the runway into the grass at low speed.

All 176 passengers and 6 crew members are unharmed and are being taken care of. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.”

