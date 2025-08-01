Amstel Malta, Goldberg Honour Super Falcons

In a celebration fit for champions, Amstel Malta and Goldberg rolled out the drums on July 30 to honour the Super Falcons of Nigeria — fresh off their record-setting 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victory in Rabat, Morocco.

The celebration was proudly sponsored by Goldberg and Amstel Malta; two brands that share the Falcons’ winning spirit. Goldberg, a symbol of the “Gold Standard” in excellence, found a perfect reflection in the team’s courage and character.

Amstel Malta, with its rallying call to “Be Your Best”, saluted the Falcons for doing just that; breaking limits, rewriting history, and standing tall on the continent’s biggest stage.

The day kicked off at 11:30 a.m. when the team touched down in Lagos at the Local Terminal (GAT) of Muritala Mohammed Airport.

In partnership with Air Peace, the Falcons arrived in style aboard the brand-new Embraer E195-E2, the premium jewel of the airline’s fleet.