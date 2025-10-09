AMR: MSH Hands Over Fleming Fund Grant Assets To Ministries, Agencies

The Management Sciences for Health (MSH), the Fleming Fund Country Grantee in Nigeria, has officially handed over assets from the Fleming Fund Country Grant Phase II to beneficiary government ministries and agencies, supporting Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) surveillance and the generation and transmission of high-quality AMR data.

The assets include solar power equipment for the National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and for the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Jos, Plateau State.

These installations aim to enhance Nigeria’s capacity for AMR surveillance and data analysis.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microorganisms develop resistance to effective treatments, posing a significant global threat. AMR directly causes 1.27 million deaths and indirectly causes 3.7 million deaths worldwide.

Nigeria, like other low- and middle-income countries, is severely impacted, with four of the WHO’s 15 priority antibiotic-resistant pathogens detected locally.

The crisis is driven by antibiotic misuse, poor stewardship, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

Nigeria launched its National Action Plan on AMR (NAP I) in 2017 and NAP 2 in 2024. Supported by the Fleming Fund and MSH, the NAP 2 adopts a One Health approach, focusing on governance, awareness, surveillance, and responsible antimicrobial use.

However, these interventions are expanded to include the environment in the FF phase II.

The Fleming Fund Phase II focuses on building on the achievements of Phase I through the following four key areas: Production of quality AMR/U/C and burden data, Quality analyses of data, sharing analyses and data with decision-makers, and Promoting sustainable investment to counter AMR.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of equipment at the NESREA Zonal Office in Port Harcourt not long ago, MEL Senior Advisor, Fleming Fund Country Grant, Management Sciences for Health, Mr John Adedoyin, stated that Fleming Fund Phase II has provided solar power to 18 supported sites, including the NESREA lab in Port Harcourt and the NVRI lab in Jos, for AMR testing equipment.

Also, the project serviced and maintained critical AMR equipment in supported laboratories, including the Nigeria Fisheries AMR Sentinel laboratory, which will soon commence AMR testing services, and supplied laboratory reagents and consumables.

Furthermore, it strengthened AMR surveillance capacity by training over 1,100 individuals, including health professionals, laboratory scientists, journalists, and civil society organisations, on AMR and related themes.

Adedoyin stated that the project addressed key issues limiting healthcare facilities’ ability to produce quality AMR data, thereby limiting the availability of data for managing AMR and hindering informed policy development and practice change.

In her remarks, the Director, Pollution Control and Environmental Health at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr. (Mrs) Bahijahtu Abubakar, who was represented by Deputy Director/Head of Environmental and Health and Sanitation Division, Mrs. Rita Okea, noted that the partnership between the Federal Government and Fleming Fund has strengthened Nigeria’s health systems against AMR, enhancing capacity to detect, monitor, and manage antimicrobial resistance across the One Health spectrum.

She said: “It is worthy of note that with the support from FFCG Phase II, MSH has supported the Ministry in the development of AMR Surveillance Strategy and Protocol for the environment sector; capacity building for Environmental Health Officers/laboratory personnel on active surveillance, and provision of the power backup equipment for the environment lab in Port Harcourt. We sincerely appreciate the MSH for facilitating these achievements, and the Ministry will continue to utilise them to enhance its work.”

The South-South Zonal Director of NESREA, Mrs Angela Iwobi, noted that the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) had struggled with unstable power supply since 2011, hindering timely sample and analysis. Mrs Iwobi narrated how the NESREA boss had attempted to address the power issue, but with limited success.

“Our Director General, Prof. Innocent Barikor, on assumption of duty came here for an unscheduled tour of the premises and promised to revive the NRL,” she said, “today the joint efforts of the Flaming Fund, Federal Ministry of Environment, MSH, and NESREA have made it possible.”

At the official handover of Fleming Fund Country Grant Phase II equipment to the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Jos, Plateau State, recently, the Acting Executive Director of NVRI, Dr. Nick Nwankpa, emphasized that collection and analysis of high quality data depends on a stable power supply, describing the installation of the solar energy system by Flaming Fund as “a strategic intervention.”

“It ensures that our sensitive laboratory equipment runs efficiently and continuously, enabling us to produce reliable and sustainable data for AMR surveillance,” Nwankpa said.

The NVRI’s Acting Executive Director assured that the equipment would be deployed “specifically to enhance our laboratory capacity for high-quality AMR research and round-the-clock operations,’ noting that they viewed the support from the Fleming Fund not merely as equipment provision but as ‘a responsibility entrusted to us to deliver on key public health mandates.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Minister of Livestock Development, Dr Chinyere Ijeoma, who was represented by Dr Samuel Anzaku, Director of Veterinary Public Health, emphasised that AMR is a global threat that must be fought collectively.

She disclosed that Nigeria is hosting the 2026 AMR conference as part of its commitment to combat the menace. He said the government will depend on data from NVRI to tell Nigeria’s story on the fight against AMR.

“This work we are doing is not a flash in the pan—it is strategic. And I believe we are heading in the right direction,” he said.

The Country Representative of Fleming Fund, who was represented by Pharm. Babatunde Akinola said that although power wasn’t originally part of the intervention scope, it was identified as a major bottleneck in both animal and human health labs, where equipment often lay idle due to outages.

“Upon our recommendation, and gracious approval by the Fleming Fund, Nigeria became the only country in the program allowed to procure solar power systems to support AMR testing. This is a milestone, and one we are proud of,” Akinola said.

He emphasised that with Phase II concluding in December, Nigerians must start thinking long-term and independently to ensure the systems built are sustainably maintained.