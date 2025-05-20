Amotekun Recovers Stolen Vehicle From Armed Robbers In Osun

Share

The Osun State Amotekun Corps has successfully recovered a stolen Toyota Matrix vehicle and six 42-inch LG televisions following a violent armed robbery at a hotel in Ode-Omu, Osun State.

The incident occurred when a gang of armed bandits stormed a hotel where guests from Lagos State had gathered to attend a funeral ceremony.

During the attack, the robbers seized a Toyota Matrix valued at approximately ₦7 million and six LG televisions estimated to be worth over ₦3 million.

The victims promptly reported the incident to the Amotekun Corps Command in Ayedaade Local Government, Gbongan. In response, operatives from the local and state commands launched a swift and coordinated tracking operation.

During the operation, a high-risk gun duel broke out between the robbers and Amotekun operatives, who received crucial support from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogere Command.

The confrontation forced the criminals to abandon the stolen vehicle and televisions in a bush near Ogere in Ogun State. Some suspects reportedly escaped with gunshot injuries.

Confirming the development, Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, commended his men for their bravery and tactical efficiency.

“This operation highlights Amotekun’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens in Osun State,” he said, acknowledging the valuable assistance of the FRSC Ogere Command in the successful recovery.

Commander Omoyele urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities, stressing that security is a shared responsibility.

“Our doors are open to reports and intelligence from the public. Osun Amotekun will continue to ensure that criminals find no refuge in our state,” he affirmed.

The recovered vehicle and electronics were transported back to Osogbo and formally handed over to their rightful owners on Monday at the Amotekun Headquarters Operation Base by Operations Commander Olagunju Joseph.

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Olanrewaju Omololu, owner of the Toyota Matrix, praised the Corps for their professionalism. “They acted promptly and without any demand for money. Their grassroots efficiency is truly commendable,” he said.

Similarly, Mr. Oyelami Nurudeen, owner of the recovered televisions, lauded the operatives’ quick response and urged the public to continue supporting the security outfit.

“Their response was timely and effective. We need to encourage and collaborate with them,” he noted.

Share