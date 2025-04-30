Amotekun Receives 500 Distress Calls In Three Months

Share

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, on Wednesday, disclosed that it has received 500 distress calls in the first quarter of the year 2025.

The Commander of the security network, Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this, said the Command has profiled 750 suspected criminals and charged 175 among them to court. Some of the offences, he said, included robbery, kidnapping, and stealing.

Parading 31 suspected criminals, Adeleye disclosed that the feat was achieved through joint operations by security agencies in the state. He disclosed that the joint operation has stemmed rising kidnap incidents and attacks on farmers by armed herdsmen in farmsteads in the state.

Adeleye, who disclosed that the support of the populace contributed to the achievements of the formation, said timely information from the people assisted them a great deal in nabbing some of the suspects and preventing some from carrying out their heinous plans.

Adeleye said 114 who were in trucks were arrested. He said those arrested were repatriated. Also, he said persons who stormed the forests in the state without a specific destination were intercepted by the Amot Rangers within the quarter.

He said on the order of the state governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, that all those who do not have credible reason to remain in the forest should be ejected, and were sent back to their various states.

Akogun Adeleye also informed that a sum of $5.000 was recovered from the syndicate that specialized in defrauding unsuspecting persons through US Visa, and the owners, who were from Ghana, have received the money.

The 28 Ghanaians, among the several victims of the scam, have been advised to return to their country.

As part of the efforts to stem crimes in the state, the Corps Commander revealed that out of 150 suspected cultists arrested and profiled during the quarter, 80 among them were taken to court to sign an undertaking to denounce the groups.

However, he disclosed that besides the 175 suspects arraigned, others were still undergoing different stages of investigation.

He explained that among the fresh 31 crime suspects being paraded, 13 among them were allegedly linked to the series of kidnap incidents that had taken place in the state in recent times.

Adeleye also called on the people of the state to be wary of scavengers who are working as spies for bandits and kidnappers. He disclosed that Governor Aiyedatiwa has promised to outlaw scavenging in the state after concluding arrangements for refuse disposal across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Corps Commander disclosed that 32 persons arrested for riding commercial motorcycles between 8:00pm and 5:00 am were forgiven being first offenders.

He, however, warned that subsequent people arrested would be arraigned.

