Amotekun, Police Clash Over Custody Of Suspect

Share

A mild drama unfolded in the Ijoka area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday when operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, clashed with officers of the State police command over the custody of a suspected motorcycle thief.

The confrontation reportedly led to injuries on both sides, with several Amotekun officers hospitalised.

The police, however, claimed that one of their officers was critically injured during the fracas.

According to an injured Amotekun officer who spoke with journalists from his hospital bed, the incident began when a complainant reported a stolen motorcycle to their office.

The Amotekun Corps said they successfully retrieved the stolen bike along with the suspect and were in the process of taking him to their headquarters when police officers arrived, demanding that the suspect be handed over to them immediately.

The Amotekun operatives declined, insisting that any handover would only occur at their headquarters.

Tensions escalated when the police allegedly returned with reinforcements and forcibly attempted to retrieve the suspect, leading to a violent altercation.

“They mobilised their men and stormed our office, injuring many of our personnel in an attempt to forcibly take the suspect,” the Amotekun officer said.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Alayande, offered a different account.

He described the incident as a misunderstanding, alleging that the suspect had been brutalised by Amotekun operatives to the point of coma.

According to him, the Ijoka Divisional Police Headquarters received a report at about 8:00 a.m. concerning a suspect linked to a theft at a church near Sunday Bus Stop.

In response, the Divisional Police Officer dispatched officers to arrest the suspect and secure evidence.

Alayande stated that police officers were first at the scene but were disrupted by Amotekun operatives who arrived with a group of commercial motorcyclists.

He said the Amotekun officers forcefully took the suspect and evidence, injuring a police officer in the process.

Acting on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, tactical commanders intervened and recovered both the suspect and the exhibits after dialogue between both security agencies.

However, tensions flared again when some aggrieved Amotekun operatives, reportedly upset over the handover of the suspect, fired sporadically into the air.

Police responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd and maintain order. The police insisted that there was no exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

“The Ondo State Police Command remains committed to collaboration with other security agencies but emphasizes that all personnel must act within the law and established protocols,” Alayande stated.

He assured the public of the command’s dedication to peace, safety, and the rule of law across the State.

Share