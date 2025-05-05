Amotekun, Police Clash Over Custody Of Suspect

Share

There was a mild drama at the Ijoka area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, when men of the state security network codenamed Amotekun and men of the state police command clashed over custody of a suspect.

During the ensuing clash between the two security agencies over custody of a suspected motorcycle thief, some officers of Amotekun were injured and rushed to hospital for medical attention.

While men of Amotekun claimed some of their men were injured, the police said one of their officers was critically injured during the clash.

One of the injured officers of the Amotekun Corps told reporters that a complainant visited their office to report a missing motorcycle. The officer said the operatives retrieved both the stolen motorcycle and the suspect allegedly involved in the theft.

He said shortly after the arrest, police officers arrived and reportedly demanded that the suspect be released into their custody.

According to the hospitalised officer who spoke with reporters, Amotekun Corps had declined the request, stating they would only release the suspect at their headquarters.

The suspect was subsequently taken to the Amotekun office, where further disagreements ensued.

The Amotekun officer said: “They (police) mobilized their men and stormed the Amotekun office, injuring many of our personnel in an attempt to forcibly retrieve the suspect.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the incident was a misunderstanding between both parties concerning the treatment of the suspect, who they claim was beaten to the point of coma by Amotekun personnel.

In his statement, the Police spokesman, Olusola Alayande, said, “At about 0800 hrs, a report was received at the Ijoka Divisional Police Headquarters regarding the arrest of a suspect alleged to have been involved in the theft of property from a church located around Sunday Bus Stop.

