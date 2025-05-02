Amotekun Operative Killed, Vigilante Injured In Osun Ambush

Share

The Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has confirmed the death of one of its officer, Lamidi Abiodun, killed by suspected armed hoodlums in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

Amotekun’s Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Idowu Abass, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, added that a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Nurudeen Alowonle is still missing and one Alex Sola was shot in the leg.

He said the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday following a distress call from local farmers operating in the Papa Farm area Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to the Amotekun’s image maker, the farmers alerted the Iwo Area Command of Osun Amotekun Corps about an ongoing attack on their farmland.

In swift response, a team of Amotekun operatives, in company with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), mobilised to the scene to confront the threat and safeguard lives and property.

“Upon arriving at the location, the team was ambushed by a group of armed men allegedly led by a notorious criminal known as Akeem Olofa, who has been a menace in the region”.

He further narrated: “During the confrontation, Mr. Abiodun was attacked. Although initial gunfire did not penetrate his body, he was brutally assaulted with a machete to the head and died instantly at the scene.

“While most of the operatives managed to escape the ambush, one member of the VGN identified as Nurudeen Alowonle remains unaccounted for as of the time of this report and one Alex Sola was shot on the leg.

The tragic loss of Mr. Abiodun has sent waves of grief throughout the Amotekun Corps and the entire security community in Osun State.

“The incident has been formally reported to the Nigeria Police in Iwo, and the body of the fallen hero has been deposited at a local mortuary for further procedures.

Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. “The Osun Amotekun Corps remains resolute in its mission to protect the people and communities of Osun State from all forms of insecurity.

We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

Share