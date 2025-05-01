Amotekun Operative Killed In Osun Ambush

Share

The Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has confirmed the death of one of its officers, Lamidi Abiodun, who was killed by suspected armed hoodlums in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

The Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Idowu Abass, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Abass also revealed that a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Nurudeen Alowonle, is still missing, while another, Alex Sola, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

He explained that the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday after a distress call was received from local farmers operating in the Papa Farm area of Iwo.

The farmers had alerted the Iwo Area Command of the Amotekun Corps about an ongoing attack on their farmland.

In response, a team of Amotekun operatives, accompanied by members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, mobilized to the scene to confront the threat and protect lives and property.

“Upon arrival, the team was ambushed by a group of armed men allegedly led by a notorious criminal known as Akeem Olofa, who has been a menace in the region,” Abass stated.

He continued: “During the confrontation, Mr. Abiodun was attacked. Although initial gunfire did not penetrate his body, he was brutally assaulted with a machete to the head and died instantly at the scene.

“While most of the operatives managed to escape the ambush, VGN member Nurudeen Alowonle remains unaccounted for, and Alex Sola sustained a gunshot injury to the leg.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Amotekun Corps and the wider security community in Osun State.

The incident has been formally reported to the Nigeria Police in Iwo, and the body of the fallen operative has been deposited in a local mortuary for further procedures.

Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Osun Amotekun Corps remains resolute in its mission to protect the people and communities of Osun State from all forms of insecurity. We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Lamidi Abiodun and stand united in honoring his bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement concluded.

