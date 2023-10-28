Amotekun Nabs Suspected Kidnapper, Murderer In Osun

The Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps has apprehended a suspected kidnapper and murderer identified as Banji Olaniyi Julius.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the 31-year-old suspect is allegedly involved in the disappearance of Damilare Akinranti, a resident of Moro in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.

In a press statement made available by the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, rtd. on Saturday said Akinranti disappeared on November 6, 2022, after the suspect lured him.

He said, “Eleven (11) months ago, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at about 0900hrs, Banji Olaniyi Julius convinced Damilare Akinranti, age 24, to follow him to a farm in Iguede, Area 5, a distant farm in that same local government area; only for Damilare to get missing till date.

“The suspect who lured his victim to a farm in Iguede without his family members’ knowledge had since absconded from home when it was discovered that he took Damilare to a farm in Iguede and did not return with him. Aside from changing residence, he has changed his mobile phone number.”

READ ALSO:

Confirming the arrest, Adewinmbi confirmed that the apprehended individual, captured in Jagun village of the Irewole Local Government Area, had been under the security outfit’s surveillance following a report filed against him by the missing person’s family at the Ife North Command of the Corps.

General Adewinmbi said, “Luck ran out of Banji, following a tip-off from our extensive intelligence gathering network.”

The Osun Amotekun commander reiterated the Corps’ dedication to proactively identifying such criminal elements within the state and ensuring they face the full force of the law.

He added that following the arrest and initial investigation, the suspect confessed to luring the missing person and several others to the same farm in previous years.

“The suspect, after extensive investigation, has been handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) for further interrogation and prosecution as the law stipulates,” Adewinmbi concluded.