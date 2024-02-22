Amotekun Nabs Suspected Cable Thief In Osun

The operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, Osun State Command have arrested one Jimoh Sodiq, (20), for allegedly stealing aluminium wire.

The Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), who confirmed the arrest of Sodiq, an Ikirun indigene said he was apprehended in the Sawmill area of Ido-Osun, Egbedore Local Government Area, Osun State.

READ ALSO:

According to him: “The suspect was arrested on Monday at Ido-Osun around 5:15 am by the operatives of Amotekun Egbedore Command, who were on a routine patrol. He was caught in the act after using a plier to cut the aluminium electric wire on three electric poles in the Sawmill area of Ido-Osun.

“He confessed to the act and this is not the first time he has perpetrated the same act by removing the cables of transformers and electric aluminium wire and selling them to his customer in another town.

He also mentioned four gang members, Saheed, Musibau, Boyee, and Wasiu, who worked with him to perpetrate the act, where they vandalised electric poles and carted away electrical aluminium wires found on the poles and that they terrorised some areas in Osogbo [such as] Ido-Osun, Cocoa Factory House Ede, Okinni, and Owode Community.”

According to Adewinmbi, the suspect has been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), for further investigation and prosecution.