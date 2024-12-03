Amotekun Nabs 27-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Stealing Cocoa, Bananas

Share

Operatives of the Osun State Amotekun Corps have arrested a 27-year old man, Adekunle Obideyi, for allegedly stealing cocoa and other farm produce.

The suspect, who hails from Erinmo-Ijesa, was apprehended following a tip-off. New Telegraph learnt that the suspect was caught after stealing agricultural produce from a farm in Erinmo-Ijesa before being apprehended by the authorities.

It was gathered that a complaint about the theft was reportedly lodged at the Amotekun office. Acting swiftly, the operatives tracked down Obideyi in his hideout in Erinmo-Ijesa based on the information provided.

During preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted that it was no his first time engaging in such illegal activities. He revealed that he would often steal cocoa and bananas from farms and sell them to willing buyers.

The Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Dr Hon. Omoyele Isaac Adekunle, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was apprehended after committing the theft and attempting to hide in an uncompleted building, where he was eventually caught.

Adekunle emphasised that, based on Obideyi’s confession, it appeared this was not his first offence. The Corps Commander further urged residents of Osun State to remain vigilant and be securityconscious in their communities.

He encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities or security breaches to Amotekun or other relevant security agencies for prompt intervention.

Share

Please follow and like us: