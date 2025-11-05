Amotekun Nabs 22 Illegal Migrants, Murder Suspects In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, have arrested 22 Illegal immigrants from the Benin Republic and Togo who are used for alleged criminal activities.

Apart from the illegal immigrants, the security network also arrested 16 suspects for alleged rape, murder, stealing, kidnapping, and deliberate damage to government properties.

Parading the suspects, the Commander of the security outfit, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested by zonal commanders in different parts of the state.

Adeleye said Amotekun operatives have been able to arrest the five agents who usually bring the illegal immigrants to Nigeria for sinister purposes.

He said the 22 illegal immigrants, upon interrogation, were unable to tell investigators how they came in from the Benin Republic and Togo without any mission into the country. ‎The suspects, he said, would be handed to the immigration services for further scrutiny.

Speaking on the arrest of the other 16 suspects, Adeleye said, “We were able to arrest a syndicate that had consistently been vandalising state government machinery.

“You can see some of the caterpillar parts, caterpillar engines, tyres, and so on. Overnight, when our operatives caught up with them as a result of our diligent intelligence, they opened fire on our men, but we remained resolute. We were able to apprehend them.

“A couple of days ago, there was this gruesome murder of two men going into a village in the Powerline Ago Dada area. We moved in immediately, and today we were able to arrest a spy whose main assignment was to notify the kidnappers once Amotekun men were coming, knowing fully well that after such dastardly acts, Amotekun would move in. But we arrested him. ‎

“We also have somebody arrested in the vicinity in military camouflage. The suspect will be handed over to the military to determine how he obtained the military camouflage.

He claimed to be a military officer, which is why we said we would hand him over to the military authority to authenticate whether he is a genuine military officer. We actually arrested him in a neighbouring village, Ademekun village, very close to where the gruesome murder took place. ‎

“We have one Aderemi, 35 years, who was arrested in relation to killing, murder, and suspected kidnapping. We equally have one Mr Etok, a 45-year-old man, who is suspected of being a spy for the kidnappers.

“We have one Victor who was arrested in Ofosu on the allegation of murder. And we have Mwazu, Sani, Mosund, James, and Sehidu arrested in connection with the vandalisation of government property.

Adeleye said the operatives of the command have been able to arrest those who specialised in buying stolen goods. He said the vehicles used in conveying the stolen goods have been seized by the command.

The Commander said the state would remain safe for residents but would be unsafe for criminals. He added that Ondo State is not a place for criminals to thrive. ‎