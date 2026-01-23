Amotekun Nabs 16 Suspected Cattle Rustlers In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested 16 suspected cattle rustlers believed to have accessed the state from Kwara State.

The Ekiti State Amotekun Information Officer, Adewale Adeleye, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday that “the suspects, who are herdsmen, were apprehended alongside their cattle along Gede Farm Settlement, Isan Ekiti l in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Wednesday, January 21.”

Adeleye, who stated that the suspects were sighted in large numbers with cattle around Gede Farm settlement in lsan-Ekiti, said the sight threw the community into panic and shock.

He stated that following information from indigenes of the community and the threat to security, the Amotekun operatives at the outpost immediately sought reinforcement from the Oye Local Government Command for the operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The Amotekun spokesperson said, “Upon interrogation by the arresting officers, it was disclosed that they migrated from Kwara State to Ekiti State without any bearing. It was also discovered they were allegedly involved in the stealing of cattle, especially from some Kwara indigenes who reared their cattle in the neighbouring state.

” Adeleye listed the items recovered from the suspects during the operation as some currency notes, seven Tecno phones, charms, and three identity cards belonging to the Vigilant group and herd of cattle.

He stated, “They (the 16 suspects) were immediately handed over to the Rapid Response Squad of the Ekiti State Police Command, Ado-Ekiti for further investigation and prosecution.”