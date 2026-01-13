Amotekun Intercepts Suspicious Truck In Ondo, Arrests 38 Passengers

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, has arrested 38 men found in a truck suspected of coming from the northern part of the country.

The passengers were discovered inside a brand-new Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number Jigawa GML 335 XR. During interrogation, it was gathered that the suspects could not state a definite destination within the state.

They were arrested on Sunday in the Cathedral area of Akure, the state capital. Speaking on the development, the Commander of Ondo Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said the suspects had no specific destination in the state.

He further stated that the area where the driver claimed to have picked up the passengers is considered prone to extremist activities. The commander stated, “We will profile all of them thoroughly and anyone found culpable.

After investigations, they would face the full weight of the law, while those cleared would be sent back to their states of origin.”

The Amotekun boss urged residents of the state to remain calm, assuring them that the situation was under control. He also called on members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies to help sustain peace and security across the state.

A source said one of the passengers allegedly possessed a uniform bearing the inscription “Commander,” along with some charms, and told interrogators that he was a hunter and that the uniform was used for his work. However, he could not clearly explain his destination in Ondo State.